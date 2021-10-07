Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 26,619 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,826,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,619 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Target worth $1,886,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,087,000 after buying an additional 172,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,229,000 after buying an additional 66,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Target by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $962,716,000 after buying an additional 206,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $229.67. 23,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $150.80 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

