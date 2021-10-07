George Kaiser Family Foundation Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

George Kaiser Family Foundation cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,438 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.9% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 479,037 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after purchasing an additional 54,607 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 2,703 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $293.11 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

