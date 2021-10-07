German American Bancorp Inc. Boosts Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,775 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,590 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp makes up 1.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. German American Bancorp Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of German American Bancorp worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GABC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,263,000 after buying an additional 111,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

GABC opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.78.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.