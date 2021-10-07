German American Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,844 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 651.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $62,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $72.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.