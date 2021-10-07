German American Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 31.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,058,000 after purchasing an additional 401,629 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 81.3% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,038,000 after buying an additional 554,347 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $5,008,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.03. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

