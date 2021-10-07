German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 1,128 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in AbbVie by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

AbbVie stock opened at $110.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average of $112.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.