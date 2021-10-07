German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 3,569 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.3% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after buying an additional 1,276,670 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 473,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,865,000 after buying an additional 28,637 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the second quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,352 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $117.83 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $208.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.97 and its 200 day moving average is $119.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

