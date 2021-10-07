German American Bancorp Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,420,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

