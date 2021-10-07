German American Bancorp Inc. Has $7.70 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,333 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.19. The firm has a market cap of $231.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

