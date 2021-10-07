German American Bancorp Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $94.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average is $94.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

