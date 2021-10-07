German American Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.8% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $337.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock worth $929,571,298. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

