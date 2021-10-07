German American Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,420,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,887,000 after buying an additional 456,326 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 375,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,061,000 after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,755,000 after buying an additional 246,755 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 321,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,677,000 after buying an additional 116,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

