German American Bancorp Inc. Purchases 32,821 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 966,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 8.8% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $55,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX stock opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.73 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

