German American Bancorp Inc. Purchases Shares of 125,342 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,000. Truist Financial comprises approximately 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 325.3% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.43.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

