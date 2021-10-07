German American Bancorp Inc. Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

German American Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,514 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

MS opened at $100.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $183.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

