Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Short Interest Update

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,400 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 966,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 158,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

GTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Getty Realty stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.59. 1,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,038. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 66.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

