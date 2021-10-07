GeyserCoin Price Down 41.7% Over Last 7 Days (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, GeyserCoin has traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $24,163.70 and $50.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105,421.62 or 1.95082403 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,595,783 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

