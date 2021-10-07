Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$23.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) has been assigned a C$23.00 target price by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GEI. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.54.

Shares of GEI stock traded down C$0.11 on Thursday, reaching C$23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 100,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.60 and a 12 month high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.1499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

