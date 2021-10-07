Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.67.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

