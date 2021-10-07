Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Up 20.2% in September

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price target on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $96.89 target price on shares of Givaudan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 target price on shares of Givaudan and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.20.

Get Givaudan alerts:

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $93.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.89. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $102.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.