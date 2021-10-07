Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Glaukos by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 489,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after purchasing an additional 40,010 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $45.69 on Thursday. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $69.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.