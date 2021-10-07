Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Glaukos worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,118,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,860,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 764,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,190,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 734,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,683,000 after buying an additional 145,288 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,745,000 after buying an additional 251,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,415,000 after purchasing an additional 56,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Glaukos alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GKOS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of GKOS opened at $45.69 on Thursday. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.