GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.60. 154,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.11. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,490,000 after buying an additional 261,944 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after buying an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,761,000 after buying an additional 526,006 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,839,000 after buying an additional 418,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,822,000 after buying an additional 298,300 shares during the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

