Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,673,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 750,582 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.25% of Global Payments worth $688,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $158.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

