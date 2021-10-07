Global Social Chain (GSC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $52,751.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $52,751.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00049718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00231523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00103711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012359 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

