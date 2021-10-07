Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 79,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 3,130.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

BFIT stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $31.00.

