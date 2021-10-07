Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after acquiring an additional 154,869 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 52,404 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.46. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

