Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 233,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,563,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,500 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,287,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,788,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares in the last quarter.

SIL opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

