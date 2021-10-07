Global X Social Media Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SOCL) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SOCL) were up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.43 and last traded at $60.36. Approximately 27,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 60,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.99.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average is $66.69.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.