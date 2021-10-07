Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET) Trading 0.3% Higher

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET) shares traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.54. 220,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 411,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.