Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $296.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

GLOB opened at $275.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.75. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.68 and a beta of 1.31. Globant has a 12-month low of $173.34 and a 12-month high of $332.79.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after acquiring an additional 385,544 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,256,000 after acquiring an additional 478,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Globant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $351,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

