Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.13% of Globe Life worth $12,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Globe Life by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Globe Life by 62.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GL opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.68. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.71 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

