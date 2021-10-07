GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 959,100 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 737,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 274,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMS. Truist raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

In related news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $1,064,175.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $294,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in GMS in the first quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in GMS by 142.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GMS by 1,411.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GMS in the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $46.01. 3,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. GMS has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GMS will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

