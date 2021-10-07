GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Stock Price Down 11.7%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) traded down 11.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.45 and last traded at $66.45. 320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.45.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGNDF)

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

