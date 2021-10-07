GoByte (GBX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,196.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $571,726.71 and $3,196.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoByte has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

