GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on shares of GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 63.34% from the stock’s previous close.

GLGDF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,955. GoGold Resources has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

About GoGold Resources

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. Its projects include Parral Tailings and Santa Gertrudis. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.