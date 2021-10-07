GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on shares of GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$3.80 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital started coverage on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.10 price target on the stock.

TSE:GGD traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,388. GoGold Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market cap of C$824.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.84.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

