Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Trading Up 6.5%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s share price was up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.83. Approximately 12,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,465,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. TheStreet downgraded Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 295,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 14.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

