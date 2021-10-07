Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Short Interest Update

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 962,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GORO stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,603. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Gold Resource will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

GORO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other.

