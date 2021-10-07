Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 58,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 87,946 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSEV. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at about $693,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at about $990,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at about $742,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.