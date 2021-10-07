Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Short Interest Down 21.1% in September

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GTPA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 1,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,479. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77. Gores Technology Partners has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

