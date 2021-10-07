Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$99.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRT.UN shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of GRT.UN opened at C$91.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$90.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$84.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$71.66 and a 52-week high of C$94.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

