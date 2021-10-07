Graphlinq Protocol Price Up 8.1% This Week (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $10.13 million and approximately $501,566.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00050215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00234582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00104401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

GLQ is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

