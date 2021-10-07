Graviocoin (GIO) Market Cap Achieves $3.61 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $555.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.54 or 0.00332320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000750 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

