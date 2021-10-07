Gravity Finance (GFI) Market Cap Reaches $4.09 Million

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $76,635.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00062809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00094943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00133462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,948.27 or 1.00097350 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.28 or 0.06527936 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

