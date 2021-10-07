Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,894 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.72% of Gray Television worth $38,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 52.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63,207 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 13.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 144.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 1.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

