Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 23,209 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 243.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,209 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMX. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 23.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter worth about $128,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMX. Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

NYSE TMX opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.90 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terminix Global news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of Terminix Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

