Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Primoris Services worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after purchasing an additional 889,226 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 1,042.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 571,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after purchasing an additional 521,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 53.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,652,000 after purchasing an additional 364,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,602,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

