Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,957 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 9.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

