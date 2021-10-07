Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSV opened at $180.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $126.13 and a 12 month high of $197.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

